The Official Trailer For ‘Harry & Meghan’ Has Arrived

The wait is over … On Monday (December 5th) Netflix released the official trailer for Harry & Meghan, a six-episode docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The series will be released in two volumes: the first on December 8th and the second on December 15th.

In the trailer, Harry and Meghan comment on the trials and tribulations they experienced as part of the royal family. “There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry says. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

Commenting on what Harry refers to as “the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution,” Meghan says, “I realized, they’re never going to protect you.”

Harry also shares that he “was terrified” and “didn’t want history to repeat itself,” thinking of his mother Princess Diana. “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth,” he adds.