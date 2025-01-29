‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Debuts No. 1 On Netflix Top 10

Season 2 of The Night Agent has topped Netflix’s viewership charts with 13.9 million views in its first four days. This continues the success that Season 1 had in 2023 with 20.6 million views in its opening weekend. (It ultimately accumulated an impressive 98.2 million views in 91 days). The Jamie Foxx/Cameron Diaz movie Back In Action led Netflix viewership overall with 46.8 million views, while Squid Game season 2 and Ad Vitam dominated the non-English content lists. Other notable entries included WWE Raw, W.A.G.s To Riches, and the first season of the Noah Centineo-led spy series The Recruit, as audiences prepare for the release of Season 2 this week. (Variety)