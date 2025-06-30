‘The New York Times’ Ranks The Best Movies Of The 21st Century

The New York Times recently released a list ranking the best movies of the 21st century, compiled with input from over 500 prominent figures in Hollywood. Topping the list is the 2019 film Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, which also won the best-picture Oscar. Other films in the top 10 include Mulholland Drive, There Will Be Blood, Moonlight, and Spirited Away. The list features a variety of genres and styles, showcasing the diverse range of cinematic excellence in the past two decades. The full list includes 100 movies, with Superbad rounding out the rankings. Additionally, the list includes the top 10 favorites from individual voters for further insight. (Newser)