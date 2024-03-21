‘The Neverending Story’ To Be Adapted Into Multiple Films

See-Saw Films, the production company behind The King’s Speech and The Power of the Dog, will be adapting the children’s classic The Neverending Story into a series of live-action feature films.

The novel by Michael Ende, published in 1979, tells the story of Bastian Balthazar Bux, a young boy who finds himself in the magical world of Fantastica after entering the titular book. Previous adaptations of the book were made in the 1980s and early 90s (and became cult classics) but received mixed reviews.

See-Saw Films and Michael Ende Productions have acquired the rights to the book and are currently in the process of finding the right creative team for the project. The collaboration aims to bring the beloved story to a new generation of audiences worldwide.