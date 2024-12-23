‘The Mummy’ Reboot Set From ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Lee Cronin

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, two leading horror production companies, are teaming up to revive the iconic movie monster The Mummy under the direction of Lee Cronin, best known for Evil Dead Rise. “This will be unlike any ‘Mummy’ movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening,” Cronin said in a statement. The project, set for release on April 17, 2026, will build on the success of previous horror updates like The Invisible Man (2020) and an upcoming adaptation of The Wolfman from director Leigh Whannell (Insidious) and star Christopher Abbott (It Comes At Night). (Variety)