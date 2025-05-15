‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Of Abuse In Restraining Order

Halle Bailey, known for her role as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, has filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darryl Granberry, for alleged harassment and abuse amid an ongoing custody dispute over their toddler son, Halo. Bailey, a former member of Chloë x Halle, and Granberry, also known as DDG, were in a relationship when their son was born in December 2023. The 25-year-old actress has cited instances of verbal abuse and un-permitted entry into her home, as well as attempts to take Halo without her consent. Additionally, Bailey expressed concerns about Granberry using social media to attack her and incite drama among his followers. The restraining order, supported by photographic evidence, is effective until a June 4th hearing. (The Wrap)