‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ Michael Allio + More!

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ WILL BE AVAILABLE TO STREAM IN SEPTEMBER: The wait is almost over for fans of The Little Mermaid. Deadline reports that the live-action remake will be available for streaming on Disney+ on September 6th.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ EXTENDS 70MM SHOWTIMES AT IMAX THEATERS: According to Variety, there’s still time to see Oppenheimer on 70mm. The film’s 70mm run has been extended through the end of August at Imax theaters nationwide, rather than ending on August 17th as originally scheduled. Director Christopher Nolan said 70mm is the “best possible experience” of the film because “the sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled.”

MICHAEL ALLIO TURNED DOWN ‘BACHELOR’ ROLE BECAUSE IT ‘FELT A LITTLE BIT LIKE A PRISON:’ Bachelorette fan favorite Michael Allio revealed on a recent episode of the She’s All Bach podcast that he was offered the lead role for the 26th season of The Bachelor. Despite the big paycheck, which he said “was the largest one I ever heard or read about,” he declined because “money isn’t something that motivates him.” Allio added, “I was just really scared. I was really fearful of it,” as the idea of becoming the lead “felt a little bit like a prison.”

TV CRITICS AWARD WINNERS ARE ANNOUNCED: On Monday (August 7th), the winners of the 39th annual Television Critics Association’s awards were announced. Succession and The Bear led the way, being the only shows to take home multiple awards this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

See the full list of winners below:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (BETTER CALL SAUL, AMC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (POKER FACE, Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: JURY DUTY (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: BLUEY (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: MS. MARVEL (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON (Netflix) (2022 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: THE BEAR (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: BEEF (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: SUCCESSION (HBO Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: THE BEAR (FX)

Program of the Year: SUCCESSION (HBO