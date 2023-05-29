‘The Little Mermaid’ Makes A Splash At The Domestic Box Office

The highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid hit theaters over the weekend, debuting to $104 million. Deadline reports that this is the third-best opening for a movie during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Meanwhile, Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 vied for second place, bringing in $22.8 million and $20.6 million respectively.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (May 26th) through Sunday (May 28th):

1. The Little Mermaid, $104 million

2. Fast X, $22.8 million

3. Guardians of the Galaxy, $20.6 million

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $6.2 million

5. The Machine, $5.2 million

6. About My Father, $4.1 million

7. Kandahar, $2.5 million

8. You Hurt My Feelings, $1.3 million

9. Evil Dead Rise, $1 million

10. Book Club: Next Chapter, $910,000