The Kardashians, John Oliver, Betty White, and More!

FIRST OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR THE KARDASHIANS IS RELEASED: There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the first trailer for The Kardashians, released on Monday (March 14th). E! News reports that the new footage shows Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “want to have a baby together.” The trailer also features a clip of Khloe Kardashian telling ex Tristan Thompson, “Trust takes time.” Finally, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship is hinted at, as Kris Jenner says, “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming.”

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY IS RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON: PopSugar reports that ABC’s beloved new comedy Abbott Elementary will be back for a second season. In a note posted to Instagram on Monday (March 14th), Principal Coleman writes, “The camera crew that I’ve hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star. I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not. With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”

JOHN OLIVER SLAMS DISNEY CEO OVER FLORIDA’S ‘DON’T SAY GAY BILL:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Oliver had some choice words for Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Sunday’s (March 13th) episode of Last Week Tonight. Referring to the large amount of money Disney donated to Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republicans backing the bill, Oliver said, “Are they morally bankrupt for [donating the money]? Who’s to say? I’ll tell you, I am. I am to say. After all, I’m Zazu.” The late-night talk show host voiced Zazu in Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King.

BETTY WHITE FANS CALL OUT THE BAFTAS: E! News reports that Betty White fans have a bone to pick with the British Academy Film Awards, which aired on Sunday (March 13th). White was missing from the “In Memoriam” segment, which featured actors who died in the past year. One Twitter user wrote, “How come Betty White wasn’t mentioned in Memoriam she died on 31st December 2021, that’s terrible.” Fans noted that Helen McCrory was also missing from the segment.