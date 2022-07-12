The Kardashians, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg + More!

THE TRAILER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF ‘THE KARDASHIANS’ IS RELEASED: On Monday (July 11th), Hulu dropped the trailer for the second season of The Kardashians. The next season’s teaser shows Kris Jenner being hospitalized, Khloe Kardashian worrying about Blac Chyna’s lawsuit, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker planning their wedding. Pete Davidson also makes his much-anticipated debut on the show, as Kim asks him if he wants to shower with her “really quick.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the second season will be out on September 22nd.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘DAY SHIFT:’ PopSugar reports that Netflix released the trailer for the movie Day Shift on Monday (July 11th), starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg. The trio play vampire hunters in Los Angeles. As Snoop Dogg’s character, Big John Elliott, says in the trailer, “Vampire hunting is a business. Cutting necks and cashing checks.”

‘ONLY MURDERERS IN THE BUILDING’ IS QUICKLY RENEWED FOR A THIRD SEASON: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu didn’t hesitate when it came to greenlighting a third season of Only Murderers in the Building, staring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. This news comes just three weeks after the debut of the show’s second season.

SEASON TWO OF MAYA RUDOLPH’S ‘LOOT’ IS SWIFTLY RENEWED: Deadline reports that Maya Rudolph’s workplace comedy Loot was swiftly renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. The first season of the series premiered on June 24th.