‘The Invitation’ Takes No. 1 Spot At The Domestic Box Office

The horror film The Invitation took the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, with just $7 million. Deadline reports that this was the lowest-grossing weekend yet this summer, with $54 million for all movies—explaining how a movie with a C CinemaScore is leading the chart.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 26th) through Sunday (August 28th):

1. The Invitation, $7 million

2. Bullet Train, $5.6 million

3. Beast, $4.9 million

4. Top Gun: Maverick, $4.75 million

5. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, $4.544 million

6. DC League of Super-Pets, $4.225 million

7. 3,000 Years of Longing, $2.876 million

8. Minions: Rise of Gru, $2.74 million

9. Thor: Love and Thunder, $2.7 million

10. Where the Crawdads Sing, $2.32 million