‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Stays On Top At The Domestic Box Office
The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes held onto the top spot at the domestic box office over the holiday weekend, pulling in $28.8 million. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon debuted in second place with $20.4 million, beating out Disney’s Wish at $19.5 million.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (November 24th) through Sunday (November 26th):
1. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, $28.8 million
2. Napoleon, $20.4 million
3. Wish, $19.5 million
4. Trolls Band Together, $17.5 million
5. Thanksgiving, $7.1 million
6. The Marvels, $6.4 million
7. The Holdovers, $2.75 million
8. Saltburn, $1.735 million
9. Next Goal Wins, $1.7 million
10. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, $2.33 million