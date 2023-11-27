‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Stays On Top At The Domestic Box Office

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes held onto the top spot at the domestic box office over the holiday weekend, pulling in $28.8 million. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon debuted in second place with $20.4 million, beating out Disney’s Wish at $19.5 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (November 24th) through Sunday (November 26th):

1. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, $28.8 million

2. Napoleon, $20.4 million

3. Wish, $19.5 million

4. Trolls Band Together, $17.5 million

5. Thanksgiving, $7.1 million

6. The Marvels, $6.4 million

7. The Holdovers, $2.75 million

8. Saltburn, $1.735 million

9. Next Goal Wins, $1.7 million

10. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, $2.33 million