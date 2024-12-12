‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Gerry Turner Says He Has Incurable Cancer

Gerry Turner, better known as The Golden Bachelor, has been diagnosed with a slow-growing “bone marrow cancer” called Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. “It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn’t want to admit to it,” he says. “Unfortunately, there’s no cure for it.” Turner, 72, says he’s choosing to prioritize family and live in the present moment. “I’ve gotten used to it. I’ve gotten to the point where I can be somewhat comfortable with it,” he said. “I’m going to pack as much fun as I possibly can into my life and enjoy every moment. And when I’m gone, I’m gone, but I’m not going to have regrets.” (Source)