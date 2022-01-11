In a joint statement released by stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the Full House cast says they’re grieving Bob Saget’s death “as a family.”

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” they said in a statement released on Instagram on Monday (January 10th).

“Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

The statement was posted along with a group photo of the cast, except for the Olsen twins, who are not in the photo or on social media. The Olsen twins made a separate statement on Sunday (January 9th) as well.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” they said.

Saget passed away on Sunday (January 9th). He was 65 years old. His cause of death is still unknown, but authorities have said, “there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”