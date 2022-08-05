The Flash, Keanu Reeves, Jodie Comer + More!

WARNER BROS. STILL MOVING FORWARD WITH ‘THE FLASH’ DESPITE EZRA MILLER CONTROVERSY: According to The New York Post, Warner Bros. will not be shelving The Flash like it did Batgirl, even in light of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. On Thursday (August 4th), producer Barbara Muschietti reportedly wrote in a private Instagram message that was later leaked, “All is well in Flash land.”

HBO MAX AND DISCOVERY PLUS TO BECOME ONE STREAMING PLATFORM: Variety reports that HBO Max and Discovery+ are set to merge in the summer of 2023. JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and interactive for Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “At the end of the day, putting all the content together was the only way we saw to make this a viable business.”

KEANU REEVES TO STAR IN ‘DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Keanu Reeves will play the lead in the Hulu series Devil in the White City. The true-crime series comes from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, and it will be Reeves’ first TV role since appearing in Swedish Dicks in 2016.

JODIE COMER, AUSTIN BUTLER, AND TOM HARDY TO LEAD ‘THE BIKERIDERS:’ According to Deadline, Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, Elvis actor Austin Butler, and Venom actor Tom Hardy are set to star in The Bikeriders for New Regency. Jeff Nichols will direct the film, which is inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book of the same name.