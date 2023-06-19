‘The Flash’ Falls Short At The Domestic Box Office
Turnout for the release of The Flash was a little sluggish at the domestic box office over the weekend. The film fell short of its $70-75 million projections with just $55.1 million instead. Deadline chalks up the lackluster debut to the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller—and the lack of press as a result. Meanwhile, the Disney and Pixar film Elemental took second place, debuting to $29.5 million.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 16th) through Sunday (June 18th):
1. The Flash, $55.1 million
2. Elemental, $29.5 million
3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $27.8 million
4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $20 million
5. The Little Mermaid, $11.6 million
6. The Blackening, $6 million
7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $5 million
8. The Boogeyman, $3.8 million
9. Fast X, $2 million
10. Andripurush, $1.95 million