‘The Flash,’ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning + More!

WATCH THE NEW TRAILER FOR ‘THE FLASH:’ The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed a new trailer for the film at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Tuesday (April 25th), according to People. The new trailer contains glimpses of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning as Batman, as well as Michael Shannon reprising his role as General Zod. Speaking about Ezra Miller, Muschietti said, “They are an incredible actor. I had a chance to work with one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. They bring the emotion, the humor. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them.”

SEE DENZEL WASHINGTON AND DAKOTA FANNING REUNITE FOR ‘THE EQUALIZER 3:’ Sony Pictures released the official trailer for The Equalizer 3 on Tuesday (April 25th). According to Entertainment Tonight, Denzel Washington reprises his role as the retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall for the last time in the action-packed film. He also reunites onscreen with his Man on Fire costar Dakota Fanning for the first time since the film was released in 2004. The Equalizer 3 is set to hit theaters on September 1st.

CARRIE FISHER TO RECEIVE POSTHUMOUS HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR: According to Today, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher will be receiving a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star on May 4th in celebration of Star Wars day. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, will accept the honor on her behalf.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR SEASON THREE OF ‘THE WITCHER:’ Netflix dropped the trailer for season three of The Witcher on Tuesday (April 25th). Entertainment Tonight reports that this will be Henry Cavill’s last season in the role of Geralt, before Liam Hemsworth takes over as the lead. Volume one is set to be released on the streaming platform on June 29th, and volume two will be released on July 27th.