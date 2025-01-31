‘The Faculty’ Remake Set At Miramax With Robert Rodriguez Producing

Miramax is reimagining the 1998 sci-fi cult favorite The Faculty, with original director Robert Rodriguez returning to produce. Breakout talent Drew Hancock will write the screenplay for the remake, following the success of his debut feature Companion, which is receiving rave reviews. The original film, written by Kevin Williamson (Scream), focused on high school students uncovering a dark secret about their teachers and administrators, featuring a star-studded cast including Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Josh Hartnett, and Elijah Wood. Miramax is also working on reviving other classics from its extensive film library, such as Scary Movie. (Variety)