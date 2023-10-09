‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Possesses The Domestic Box Office
There’s no denying that people are in the mood to be spooked this October, as The Exorcist: Believer debuted in first place at the domestic box office over the weekend. The film brought in $27.2 million, which Deadline reports is the best opening for the franchise. Meanwhile, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie beat out Saw X for second place with $11.75 million.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 6th) through Sunday (October 8th):
1. The Exorcist: Believer, $27.2 million
2. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, $11.75 million
3. Saw X, $8.15 million
4. The Creator, $6.1 million
5. Blind, $3.12 million
6. A Haunting in Venice, $2.73 million
7. The Nun II, $2.57 million
8. Dumb Money, $2.15 million
9. The Equalizer 3, $1.83 million
10. Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary, $1.54 million