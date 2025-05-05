‘The Equalizer’ With Queen Latifah Canceled At CBS After Five Seasons

CBS has decided to cancel The Equalizer after five seasons, with the show’s fifth season finale, which aired last night, serving as the series finale. The decision follows a drop in ratings as the show shifted to a later time slot, averaging under 6 million viewers compared to 7.89 million in the previous season. Starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, the show was based on the 1980s series and the subsequent film adaptations starring Denzel Washington. CBS initially explored a spinoff series but ultimately chose not to proceed. Latifah expressed gratitude for her role and reassured fans that she’ll be “back kicking ass” in a new project soon. (THR)