The Emmys, Emily Blunt, ‘Wonka’ + More!

THE EMMYS WILL LIKELY BE POSTPONED DUE TO WGA STRIKE: According to Variety, the Television Academy and Fox are debating whether to push the 75th annual Emmy Awards to November or January. The show is currently scheduled to air on September 18th, but with the Writers Guild of America on strike and SAG-AFTRA possibly following suit, it will likely have to be postponed.

EMILY BLUNT IS TAKING A BREAK FROM ACTING: Emily Blunt revealed on a recent episode of the Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast that she’s taking a break from acting to spend more time with her daughters. Blunt shares two children with her husband John Krasinski: five-year-old Violet and nine-year-old Hazel. “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” Blunt said. “And I just feel like there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘WONKA:’ On Tuesday (July 11th), Warner Bros. dropped the official trailer for Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka and Hugh Grant as a green-haired Oompa Loompa. Director Paul King told The Hollywood Reporter that he chose Grant for this specific role “because he’s the funniest, most sarcastic shit I’ve ever met.” As for Chalamet, King said, “I really do think he’s the most incredible actor of his generation, because he’s got this incredible ability to dive very deep into his own personal emotions and convey things with the turn of an eye — he’s very, very controlled, very smart and incredibly emotionally intuitive.”

AMC REVEALS OVER 20,000 TICKETS SOLD FOR ‘BARBIE’ AND ‘OPPENHEIMER’ DOUBLE FEATURE: Variety reports that more than 20,000 people have purchased tickets to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day when the films hit theaters on July 21st … And that’s just at AMC theaters. The phenomenon has been dubbed “Barbenheimer.”