‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Whoopi Goldberg, Jacob Latimore + More!

AUDIENCE MEMBERS ARE KICKED OUT OF ‘THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW’ FOR WEARING WGA PINS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Drew Barrymore Show resumed filming on Monday (September 11th) amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. WGA members picketed outside of CBS studios in New York City and handed out pins that read “Writers Guild on Strike” to audience members as they entered the building. Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter told the outlet that they were asked to leave the taping of the show because Turiczek was wearing one of the pins inside the studio.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG RECEIVES STANDING OVATION UPON RETURNING TO ‘THE VIEW:’ Whoopi Goldberg returned for the 27th season of The View on Monday (September 11th), after missing the premiere last week due to a case of COVID-19. Deadline reports that the Ghost actress received a standing ovation upon returning and said, “I missed you too,” to the audience. She was also sporting a “folding chair” necklace, which the outlet writes signifies “Black resistance after the August 5 riverfront altercation in Montgomery, Alabama.”

‘THE TALK’ AND ‘THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW’ SET TO RESUME FILMING AMID STRIKES: According to The Hollywood Reporter, daytime talk shows The Talk, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Sherri are all following in The Drew Barrymore Show’s footsteps. All three shows are set to resume filming new episodes as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. Meanwhile, The Kelly Clarkson Show has not yet announced a return date for the 2023-2024 season.

JACOB LATIMORE SAYS THE CAST OF ‘THE CHI’ GOT INTO ‘NERF WARS’ ON SET: In a recent interview with PopSugar, Jacob Latimore shared one of his favorite moments on the set of the hit show The Chi. “We bought some Nerf guns, and everybody was around the trailers in between scenes just having Nerf wars. That was cool,” he said. Latimore also shared that he and his castmates “try to hang out as much as possible” even when they aren’t working together.