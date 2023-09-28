‘The Daily Show,’ Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman + More!

‘THE DAILY SHOW’ WILL CONTINUE TO FEATURE GUEST HOSTS UNTIL 2024: Deadline reports that The Daily Show is scheduled to return to the air on October 16th. The show will continue to feature guest hosts, with a permanent host expected in 2024. According to Variety, producers were leaning towards Hasan Minhaj but are widening their search following the New Yorker article published about the Homecoming comedian. Minhaj faced criticism after revealing in the piece that he uses “hyperbole, exaggeration, [and] fiction” in his standup routines.

CHECK OUT THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘MAY DECEMBER:’ Netflix dropped the official trailer for May December on Tuesday (September 26th). According to Deadline, the film centers on a couple played by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, who closely resemble Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau. Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth, a famous actress who visits the couple to prepare for a film about them. “As Elizabeth attempts to get closer to the family, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing difficult, long-dormant emotions to resurface,” the official logline reads. May December is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival on Friday (September 29th). It will be released in select theaters on November 17th and will land on the streaming platform on December 1st.

‘NAKED ATTRACTION’ BECOMES MAX’S ‘MOST POPULAR’ SHOW: According to The Hollywood Reporter, people are tuning in to the controversial dating show titled Naked Attraction. The seven-year-old British show is on top of the streaming platform’s “Most Popular” series list after it became available to subscribers last week. Featuring full-frontal nudity, singles choose people to date based solely on their naked bodies. The View co-host Sunny Hostin said on Monday’s (September 25th) episode of the talk show, “I’m embarrassed to admit, [my husband, Emmanuel] and I got so obsessed with this show we binged it yesterday … and I learned things I have never heard of in my life. It was one of the most fascinating things I’ve ever seen.”

JOE MANGANIELLO TO HOST ‘DEAL OR NO DEAL’ SPINOFF: Today reports that a Deal or No Deal spinoff is in the works at NBC. Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello has been tapped to host the game show aptly titled Deal or No Deal Island, since it will be set on an island. Contestants will “compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition,” according to a press release.