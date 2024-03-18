‘The Color Purple,’ Usher Top Winners At NAACP Image Awards

Usher and The Color Purple were among the top winners at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards. Usher won Entertainer Of The Year, and thanked the women in his life. “They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman, and for that I thank my mother and my beautiful wife Jennifer for holding me down,” he said. “My kids, I love you guys so, so much.”

The Color Purple took home the prize for Outstanding Motion Picture, among others, including acting nods for Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo and Taraji P. Henson. “If nobody gonna see us, I’m glad that our people see us,” co-star Danielle Brooks said on the red carpet, referencing the film’s lack of Oscar, Golden Globes, and other nominations.

New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.