‘The Color Purple,’ Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik + More!

‘THE COLOR PURPLE’ LIGHTS UP THE HOLIDAY BOX OFFICE: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Color Purple brought a boost to the holiday box office. The film opened to $18.1 million, beating out Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonka. This marks the second best opening on Christmas Day (December 25th) ever, behind 2009’s Sherlock Holmes at $24.6 million.

KEN JENNINGS SAYS MAYIM BIALIK’S ‘JEOPARDY!’ EXIT CAUGHT HIM ‘OFF GUARD:’ Ken Jennings commented on Mayim Bialik’s exit as cohost of Jeopardy! in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday (December 26th). The Blossom actor revealed earlier in the month that Sony informed her she would no longer be cohosting the show. “It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her. I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it,” he told the outlet. “But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster.”