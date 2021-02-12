The Cold Way 'Sex & the City' Will Deal With Samantha's Absence

Samantha Jones fans are getting insight into how her character, played by Kim Cattrall, will be written off the series Sex and the City.

The HBO Max reboot famously will not include Cattrall’s character, who has previously slammed Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as being “fake” and not “nice” to her on-set over the years. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys tells TVLine that Parker and writer Michael Patrick King are "not trying to redo Sex and the City. It's important to the creative team that the new series "is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys says. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

Meaning the Fab Four drifts away from Samantha.

"They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York," Bloys continues. "So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Fans don’t seem convinced. Many on Twitter say they won’t watch without Samantha, and advise the producers to rename it The City.