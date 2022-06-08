The Chrisleys, Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey + More!

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY ARE FOUND GUILTY OF BANK FRAUD AND TAX EVASION: Apparently the Chrisleys don’t know best. According to People, the reality couple was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday (June 7th) and are facing up to 30 years in prison. The Chrisleys’ lawyer Bruce Morris said they are “disappointed in the verdict” and that “an appeal is planned.”

KYLIE JENNER POSES IN ‘NAKED’ SWIMSUIT AND SAYS, ‘FREE THE NIPPLE:’ Kylie Jenner has an important message for her fans. On Monday (June 6th), the Kardashians star posed in a Jean Paul Gaultier bikini appropriately named “The Naked Bikini.” Jenner captioned her post, “free the nipple.”

LORI HARVEY DELETES ALL PHOTOS OF MICHAEL B. JORDAN FROM HER INSTAGRAM: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have had quite the breakup. People reports that Harvey wiped her Instagram clean of Jordan and that both have unfollowed one another. A source told the publication earlier this week that they “are both completely heartbroken” and “still love each other.”

LYSSA CHAPMAN MARRIES LEIANA EVENSEN: On Tuesday (June 7th), Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, announced that she married her girlfriend, Leiana Evensen, on June 3rd. The couple got married in Hawaii, and Chapman’s father did not seem to be in attendance.