The Cast Of ‘Parks And Recreation’ Reunites On The SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Cast members from the hit show Parks and Recreation reunited on Friday (August 11th) in the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Retta, Sam Elliott, Jim O’Heir and more all joined together on the picket line alongside the miniature horse Lil’ Sebastian, outside of the Amazon offices in Culver City, California.

The actors’ picket signs referenced inside jokes from the mockumentary series. “Anne Perkins works for the AMPTP,” Plaza’s sign read, referring to Rashida Jones’ character. Retta held a sign that read, “I sold that little red thing for health insurance.”

In a video shared to Instagram on Saturday (August 12th) by Writers Guild of America West, Plaza added, “Everyone deserves fair wages, even Jerry.”

On Saturday (August 12th), Chris Pratt shared a photo of the group together to Instagram and wrote, “The Parks gang went picketing today. I couldn’t be there, but I stand in solidarity with them. #SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike.”