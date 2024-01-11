The Cast Of ‘Full House’ Honors Bob Saget Two Years After His Death

Bob Saget’s onscreen family on Full House honored the late actor on the anniversary of his death with a clip shared to Instagram Monday (January 9th). Saget passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 in 2022.

“It almost gets weirder as time goes on because I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s been a long time since I’ve heard from Bob.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh,'” Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the show, said during a video call with the cast. “It’s so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call. It’s so weird that it’s been two years.”

Jodie Sweetin, who played his onscreen daughter Stephanie Tanner, added, “I can’t tell you how many times I will be somewhere just out in L.A. or something and I see out of the corner of my eye someone that like, in my peripheral, looks like Bob … It has stopped me more than once.”

John Stamos said the pain of the grief “never goes away.”