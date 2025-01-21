‘The Brutalist’ Director Brady Corbet Responds To AI Backlash

Director Brady Corbet is defending his critically-acclaimed film The Brutalist against backlash for its use of AI technology. “Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own,” Corbet clarified in a statement. He explained that the AI usage was limited to refining Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones’ Hungarian language dialogue for accuracy and creating a few visuals meant to look like “poor digital renderings circa 1980.” The Brutalist recently won Best Picture, Best Actor (Adrien Brody) and Best Director at the Golden Globes, and is a favorite going into the Oscars. AI remains a hot topic in Hollywood, as everyone from actors to script supervisors worry about it taking over their jobs. (Variety)