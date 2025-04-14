‘The Bodyguard’ Remake From ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Director Planned

Warner Bros. will remake The Bodyguard with director Sam Wrench, best known for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Screenwriter Jonathan Abrams, who debuted with Clint Eastwood’s recent drama Juror #2, will pen the script. Casting details are pending. Wrench, bridging film and music, also directed projects like Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony and concert documentaries for BTS and Billie Eilish. The original The Bodyguard starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, grossing over $400 million. Its soundtrack, featuring hits like “I Will Always Love You.” “Run To You,” and “I Have Nothing,” is one of the bestselling movie soundtracks ever. The film earned two Oscar nominations. (Variety)