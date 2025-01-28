‘The Big Bang Theory’ Is Nielsen’s “Most-Binged” Streaming Title Of 2024

The Big Bang Theory was named the most-binged title of 2024 in streaming, with an average of 265.5 episodes per viewer and a total of 29.1 billion minutes of viewing on Max, making it the seventh overall top streaming title. The sitcom, with 281 episodes available for streaming, saw 58% of its watch time from adults aged 18 to 49. Nielsen compiled the ranking by evaluating series with at least 50 episodes watched by viewers for at least 20 minutes each. American Dad! was the runner-up, with 175.3 episodes per viewer on Hulu, while other adult animated series like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and South Park also performed well. (Deadline)