The Batman Surpasses $300 Million Mark At Domestic Box Office

Audiences are heading out to theaters to see The Batman. According to Deadline, the new Warner Bros. film is third in line when it comes to third weekends at the box office, pulling in $36.8 million. The film is behind Dark Knight at $42.6 million and Wonder Woman at $41.2 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, March 18th through Sunday, March 20th:

1. The Batman, $36.8 million

2. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, $17.7 million

3. Uncharted, $8 million

4. X, $4.4 million

5. Dog, $4.09

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $3.2 million

7. Death on the Nile, $1.7 million

8. The Outfit, $1.5 million

9. The Kashmir Files, $1.485 million

10. Sing 2, $1.48 million