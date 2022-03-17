The Batman, Lisa Kudrow, Ellen DeGeneres + More!

THE BATMAN HBO MAX RELEASE DATE ACCIDENTALLY REVEALED: The Batman is scheduled to land on HBO Max in late April, and Deadline reports that this information was unintentionally released due to a tech glitch. The publication says the exact date was scrubbed, but they list April 19th as a possibility.

LISA KUDROW THINKS A ROMY AND MICHELE SEQUEL ‘WOULD BE REALLY FUN:” Entertainment Tonight reports that Lisa Kudrow is on board for a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel. At the premiere of her new film, Better Nate Than Never, Kudrow told ET she thinks a sequel would be “really fun.” She added, “And then a little like, ‘What are they like at our age?'”

END DATE FOR THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW IS ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that, after 19 seasons, the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on Thursday, May 26th. First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, are all slated to appear in the show’s final months.

SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE RETURNS TO NETFLIX: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People has returned to Netflix. The show was originally part of the Netflix library from 2017-2021, and it features Zelensky as a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after one of his rants goes viral. The show ran for three seasons and ended when Zelensky decided to run for president of the Ukraine in 2019.