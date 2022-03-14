The Batman Has Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office

Despite AMC, Regal, and Cinemark reducing ticket prices, The Batman had a successful second weekend at the domestic box office. The DC film pulled in $66 million, which Deadline reports is ahead of previous DC movies’ second weekends, including Batman v. Superman, Dark Knight Rises, Justice League, and The Dark Knight.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (March 11th) through Sunday (March 13th):

1. The Batman, $66 million

2. Uncharted, $9.25 million

3. BTS Permission to Dance, $6.8 million

4. Dog, $5.3 million

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $4 million

6. Death on the Nile, $2.5 million

7. Radhe Shyam, $1.86 million

8. Sing 2, $1.58 million

9. Jackass Forever, $1.1 million

10. Scream, $445,000