The Bad Guys Holds Top Spot At The Weekend Box Office

The Bad Guys placed first for the second weekend in a row at the domestic box office, bringing in $16.1 million. Deadline reports that it was a quiet weekend overall, with total ticket sales estimated around $68 million, down 28% from last weekend.

Ticket sales will pick up again this weekend, however, as fans make their way to the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—opening Thursday (May 5th). The film is expected to bring in between $150-200 million during its first weekend.

Box Office Numbers From Friday, April 29th through Sunday, May 1st:

1. The Bad Guys, $16.1 million

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $11.35 million

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $8.3 million

4. The Northman, $6.3 million

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $5.5 million

6. Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, $3.9 million

7. The Lost City, $3.9 million

8. Memory (Open Road), $3.1 million

9. Father Stu, $2.2 million

10. Memory (Sony), $1.5 million