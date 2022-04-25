The Bad Guys Brings Families To The Box Office

The Bad Guys didn’t have such a bad opening at the weekend box office. The film brought in $24 million as families made their way to the theaters. Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, Jim Orr, said on Sunday (April 24th), “The very positive critical and audience reaction to The Bad Guys echoes the overperformance of our title at the domestic box office this weekend and deservedly so as this is a broad, action-packed, charming film with clever comedy for the entire family.”

Box Office Numbers From Friday, April 22nd through Sunday, April 24th:

1. The Bad Guys, $24 million

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $15.2 million

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $14 million

4. The Northman, $12 million

5. Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, $7.1 million

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $5.4 million

7. The Lost City, $4.375 million

8. Father Stu, $3.3 million

9. Morbius, $2.25 million

10. Ambulance, $1.8 million