The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Split

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have ended their romance. The former star of The Bachelorette made the announcement on Instagram Monday (10-25) and said they were splitting up.

She told fans that with “mutual love and respect” they decided to go their separate ways. She wrote: “We ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.” He posted the same statement.

Following a whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged during the final episode of season 17 of The Bachelorette. When the season ended, Thurston moved to San Diego while Moynes returned to Canada.

They had planned to maintain a long distance relationship while deciding where to settle down.

They were engaged for 3 months.

