The 2024 Razzie Nominations Are Announced

The 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards, best known as The Razzies, were announced on Monday (January 22nd), highlighting the worst movies of the year—at least, according to the organization in charge of the nominations.

Expend4bles received the most nominations this year with seven nods, including Worst Picture. The other films in the Worst Picture category include The Exorcist: Believer, Meg 2: The Trench, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Russell Crowe in The Pope’s Exorcist and Chris Evans in Ghosted both ended up in the Worst Actor category, while Jennifer Lopez in The Mother and Salma Hayek in Magic Mike’s Last Dance were nominated for Worst Actress.

The “winners” of the 44th annual Razzies will be announced on March 9th, the night before the Academy Awards.

See the full list of nominations below:

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?)

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey