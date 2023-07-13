The 2023 Emmy Nominations Are Announced
Nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday (July 12th). Succession led the way with 27 nods, while The Last of Us followed close behind with 24 nods. The White Lotus and Ted Lasso also raked in the nominations with 23 and 21 nods respectively.
The show is scheduled for September 18th, but it remains to be seen whether it will have to be rescheduled due to the ongoing writers’ strike.
See the full list of nominations below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession Will Sharp, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Blackbird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell