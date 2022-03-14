The 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and the Savoy Hotel in London on Sunday (March 13th), airing on TBS and The CW. Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs hosted the event, and Byer began the night by joking that the show is “a party so big we had to do it on two different continents.”

Presenters for the evening included Venus and Serena Williams, Kristin Wiig, Jimmy Kimmel, Mandy Moore, Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taika Waititi, Ray Romano, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, and more.

The Power of the Dog won Best Picture, and Jane Campion won Best Director, mirroring the film’s wins earlier in the day at the BAFTA Awards. While accepting the award for Best Picture, Campion referred to herself as the “grandmother” of the women’s movement in film. “But I’m still here!” she said.

Belfast won in a few categories, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Acting Ensemble, and Jude Hill won Best Young Actor for his role in the movie. During the acceptance speech for Best Acting Ensemble, Jamie Dornan said, “As someone from Belfast, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of telling a story about a place people don’t have a really big idea about it. … without a politicized or military lens, seeing it through the eyes of family — something we can all relate to in Ukraine, families going through this hardship.”

Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard, saying to the Williams sisters in his acceptance speech, “You all define the American dream. You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be,” before the music sounded. “Best Actor should get a little more time. I’m just saying,” he joked in response.

Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, but she wasn’t present to accept the award. A handful of other winners skipped out on the event, including Jennifer Coolidge, Sarah Snook, Jason Sudeikis, and Kate Winslet.

Halle Berry stole the show when she accepted the SeeHer Award, which honors “authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.” Insecure star Issa Rae presented Berry with the award, joking beforehand that the Critics Choice was only feeding them hummus and wine. Rae listed Berry’s accomplishments, including being the first and only Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress, before introducing a montage of Berry’s work throughout the years.

In her acceptance speech, Berry said, “[Storytelling] can raise our consciousness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances. I realized that we truly need to see each other’s reality — no matter how uncomfortable it makes us — so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, but rather find compassion and empathy for the others.”

Jimmy Kimmel presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Billy Crystal, which Crystal accepted the day before his 74th birthday. In his acceptance speech, Crystal said, “Funny people, entertainers, we start by making our parents laugh first, our family, our friends. So before I knew it, I’m standing on a coffee table imitating my relatives, who were these joyful souls … My grandmothers were from Odessa and Kyiv. They escaped the pogroms to come to America, where they could live free from tyranny. And their laughter, the first laughs I ever got in my life, is the fuel that my engine is still burning today.”

He added, “I dedicate this award to those amazing people in our living room in Long Ridge, Long Island, whose laughter and joy started this five-year-old boy on his way to this moment. I pray that somehow, some way there can be laughter and joy in that part of the world once again.”

Big winners for the night in television included Ted Lasso, Succession, Mare of Easttown, and The White Lotus.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY FEATURE

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UAR)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune (Warner Bros)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (MGM/UAR)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus Films)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (Warner Bros)

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (Warner Bros)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SONG

No Time to Die, from No Time to Die (MGM/UAR)

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – Dune (Warner Bros)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella (Disney)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

BEST TAK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Oslo (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

What If…? (Disney+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (Warner Bros)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur – CODA (Apple Original Films)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)