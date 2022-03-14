The 2022 Critics Choice Awards
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and the Savoy Hotel in London on Sunday (March 13th), airing on TBS and The CW. Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs hosted the event, and Byer began the night by joking that the show is “a party so big we had to do it on two different continents.”
Presenters for the evening included Venus and Serena Williams, Kristin Wiig, Jimmy Kimmel, Mandy Moore, Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taika Waititi, Ray Romano, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, and more.
The Power of the Dog won Best Picture, and Jane Campion won Best Director, mirroring the film’s wins earlier in the day at the BAFTA Awards. While accepting the award for Best Picture, Campion referred to herself as the “grandmother” of the women’s movement in film. “But I’m still here!” she said.
Belfast won in a few categories, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Acting Ensemble, and Jude Hill won Best Young Actor for his role in the movie. During the acceptance speech for Best Acting Ensemble, Jamie Dornan said, “As someone from Belfast, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of telling a story about a place people don’t have a really big idea about it. … without a politicized or military lens, seeing it through the eyes of family — something we can all relate to in Ukraine, families going through this hardship.”
Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard, saying to the Williams sisters in his acceptance speech, “You all define the American dream. You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be,” before the music sounded. “Best Actor should get a little more time. I’m just saying,” he joked in response.
Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, but she wasn’t present to accept the award. A handful of other winners skipped out on the event, including Jennifer Coolidge, Sarah Snook, Jason Sudeikis, and Kate Winslet.
Halle Berry stole the show when she accepted the SeeHer Award, which honors “authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.” Insecure star Issa Rae presented Berry with the award, joking beforehand that the Critics Choice was only feeding them hummus and wine. Rae listed Berry’s accomplishments, including being the first and only Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress, before introducing a montage of Berry’s work throughout the years.
In her acceptance speech, Berry said, “[Storytelling] can raise our consciousness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances. I realized that we truly need to see each other’s reality — no matter how uncomfortable it makes us — so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, but rather find compassion and empathy for the others.”
Jimmy Kimmel presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Billy Crystal, which Crystal accepted the day before his 74th birthday. In his acceptance speech, Crystal said, “Funny people, entertainers, we start by making our parents laugh first, our family, our friends. So before I knew it, I’m standing on a coffee table imitating my relatives, who were these joyful souls … My grandmothers were from Odessa and Kyiv. They escaped the pogroms to come to America, where they could live free from tyranny. And their laughter, the first laughs I ever got in my life, is the fuel that my engine is still burning today.”
He added, “I dedicate this award to those amazing people in our living room in Long Ridge, Long Island, whose laughter and joy started this five-year-old boy on his way to this moment. I pray that somehow, some way there can be laughter and joy in that part of the world once again.”
Big winners for the night in television included Ted Lasso, Succession, Mare of Easttown, and The White Lotus.
See the full list of winners below:
BEST PICTURE
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY FEATURE
Licorice Pizza (MGM/UAR)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune (Warner Bros)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (MGM/UAR)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus Films)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (Focus Features)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (Warner Bros)
BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (Warner Bros)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST SONG
No Time to Die, from No Time to Die (MGM/UAR)
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – Dune (Warner Bros)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan – Cruella (Disney)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
BEST TAK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If…? (Disney+)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros)
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast (Focus Features)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast (Focus Features)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (Warner Bros)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur – CODA (Apple Original Films)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)