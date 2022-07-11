Tessa Thompson Says Helping Other LGBTQ People Come Out Is A ‘Dream’

During a recent interview on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast, Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson opened up about being a member of the LGBTQ community and how coming out in 2018 has affected her fans.

“That’s been tremendous. I’ve had so many folks write me and say that they were able to come out or to talk to their family, which is a dream,” she said.

She continued, commenting on LGBTQ representation onscreen: “There is something powerful about seeing an image of yourself reflected in any way. But we know all too well there are some ways that really just matter because we don’t have enough of it.”

In 2018, Thompson told Net-A-Porter: “[In my family] you can be anything you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”