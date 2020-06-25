Terry Crews Says ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Had to Start Over After George Floyd‘s Death

Following George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, cops shows have been under the microscope. Cops itself was canceled, and many wondered how NBC’s hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine would address the Black Lives Movement.

Fans got an idea, when star Terry Crews revealed that several scripts had to be completely tossed and season 8 essentially restarted. He said that showrunner Dan Goor “had four [new] episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Crews added that the cast has had “a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity here, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

He dubbed the death of George Floyd “Black America’s #MeToo movement.”

“We always knew this was happening,” he said, “but now, white people are understanding.”

The Golden Globe-winning show also stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher and Melissa Fumero.