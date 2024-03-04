Terrence Howard Must Pay $1 Million For Ignoring His Taxes

A federal judge has ordered actor Terrence Howard to pay $1 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties. The decision comes after Howard openly defended his decision to ignore the $578,000 in taxes between 2010 and 2019, insisting in a threatening voicemail to a Justice Department official that it’s “immoral for the United States government to charge taxes to the descendants of slaves.”

The actor, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Hustle and Flow and later starred in the hit series Empire, has previously had tax problems in both Pennsylvania and California.