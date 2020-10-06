Teresa Giudice Dragged for Mask-Free Birthday With Daughter

Teresa Giudice is getting dragged for pictures and videos she posted showing her daughter Gabriella‘s 16th birthday party at an NYC hotel. The event was attended by more than a dozen family and friends, often crowded together and not wearing masks. The only person seemingly wearing a mask was a server.

In one video posted to her IG Story, there was a group crammed together singing “Happy Birthday,” a violation of multiple COVID safety precautions recommended by the CDC.

Fans called her out in the comments section. “Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this since you obviously didn’t require masks or social distancing,” one person commented.

Another said, “How this whole family hasn’t gotten covid I’ll never know.”

Giudice also shares Gia, 19, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 with her ex Joe, in Italy after being ousted from the U.S. following his stint in prison for tax evasion.