‘Tenet’ Tops Box Office Again as ‘No Time to Die’ Is Pushed

Tenet reached $45 million domestically in a tepid box office market that has the number 2 chain in the U.S., Regal, reportedly considering a partial shutdown due to economic pressures. If Regal goes dark, Deadline reports that it could deliver an additional 18% blow to the B.O.

This weekend, Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson, managed $2.7 million, while Disney’s re-release of the 1993 family film Hocus Pocus managed $1.925 million.

MGM doesn’t want its next major flick to expire at the box office, so No Time To Die is heading to an Easter weekend opener. The James Bond flick will open April 2, 2021, the same weekend that Universal’s F9 will bow.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year,” said the studio in a statement.

The Daniel Craig-starrer was set to open on Thanksgiving, but given the tepid state of the box office right now, MGM doesn’t want to imperil a film that is expected to bring in $1 billion.