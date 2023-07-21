Ted Sarandos, Vanna White, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ + More!

NETFLIX CEO TED SARANDOS SAYS HE’S ‘SUPER COMMITTED’ TO REACHING A DEAL WITH SAG-AFTRA AND WGA: Deadline reports that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his desire to reach a deal with SAG-AFTRA and WGA during Wednesday’s (July 19th) earnings call. “I was raised in a union household. My dad was a member of IBEW Local 640, he was a union electrician,” Sarandos said. “I also remember on more than one occasion, my Dad being out on strike. And I remember that because it takes an enormous toll on your family, financially and emotionally.” He added, “We’re super committed to getting to an agreement as soon as possible, one that’s equitable, and one that enables the industry, and everybody in it to move forward into the future.”

VANNA WHITE TO CONTINUE HOSTING ‘CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE:’ According to Deadline, Vanna White reached a deal with ABC to return as a host for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The deal reportedly includes a significant salary increase. Whether or not White will continue to co-host Wheel of Fortune once Ryan Seacrest takes the helm remains to be seen. The outlet reports her contract is up in 2024.

ORIGINAL ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES’ CARTOON COMING TO NICKELODEON: Variety reports that Nickelodeon has acquired the rights to the original 1987 series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. All 193 episodes are expected to be available digitally “on Nickelodeon-owned and operated channels (such as YouTube, Pluto TV and O&O linear channels)” later this month. This comes ahead of the theatrical release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on August 2nd.

AMC THEATRES AXES PLAN TO CHARGE MORE FOR TICKETS BASED ON SEAT LOCATION: Variety reports that AMC Theatres is ditching a plan it announced in February to charge more money for movie tickets based on seat location, called “Sightline at AMC.” The plan was so unpopular that Elijah Wood denounced it on Twitter. “The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all,” the Lord of the Rings star wrote at the time. “This new initiative by AMC Theatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income.” The company stated in a press release, “To ensure AMC’s ticket prices remain competitive, the Sightline at AMC pilot program will come to an end at participating locations in the coming weeks, and the initiative will not roll out nationwide.”