TCA Awards, Emma Roberts, Jason Schwartzman + More!

‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ CAST MEMBERS TO HOST THE TV CRITICS AWARDS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will host the 2022 TCA Awards. The non-televised ceremony will take place on August 6th at the Langham Huntington Hotel.

EMMA ROBERTS JOINS MARVEL’S ‘MADAME WEB:’ Variety reports that American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts has joined the cast of Marvel’s Madame Web. Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are also set to star in the Spider-Man spinoff.

JASON SCHWARTZMAN IS CAST IN ‘HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rushmore actor Jason Schwartzman is the latest actor to join the cast of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. He will join a cast that includes Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.

CAROL BURNETT TO GUEST STAR IN THE FINAL SEASON OF ‘BETTER CALL SAUL:’ Variety reports that Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star on Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” she said.