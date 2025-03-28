Taylor Tomlinson’s ‘After Midnight’ Ending After Two Seasons Following Colbert

Taylor Tomlinson’s late-night talk show, After Midnight, is coming to an end in June after two seasons. The show, which stands out as the only female-led late-night TV chat program in the United States, will be concluding its run, with CBS confirming that they do not intend to replace it with new programming in the time slot. In a statement released on Wednesday, Tomlinson expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to host After Midnight, calling it “the experience of a lifetime.” She shared that the decision to end the show was a difficult one but necessary as she plans to refocus on her first love, stand-up comedy, and resume touring full-time. (UPI)