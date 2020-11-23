Taylor Swift Wins Three American Music Awards Including Artist Of The Year

In a pre-recorded speech, Taylor Swift accepted Artist of The Year at last night’s (11-22) American Music Awards. She thanked her fans and apologized for not being there, stating that she was in the studio re-recording her old music. She also won Music Video and Female Artist of the Year.

The show opened with Justin Bieber and a dramatic performance of “Lonely,” and “Holy.” He was then joined by Shawn Mendes, who came back in the second hour of the show to perform again. Bieber won in 3 categories, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Country Song, and Collaboration of the Year. The latter two he shared with Dan + Shay, who also picked up Favorite Country Duo.

Also winning 3 AMA’s, The Weeknd, performed and accepted while wearing a large, white bandage that covered nearly his entire head and face. It was never mentioned on the show, which was confusing, however, fans online assumed that it was part of a promotion for his album, in which he sports a bloodied nose on the cover.

Doja Cat took home New Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.

BTS performed from Korea and won Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Group.

From the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, actress/host Taraji P. Henson danced onto the stage with a medley of songs including “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince. Except for life-size cut-outs of artists like Beyonce, Stevie Nicks, and Dolly Parton, the downstairs of the theatre was empty. Small groups from the same families were allowed in the balcony. Socially distanced, they were all wearing masks, and covid tested. Henson called it “Our small, but mighty, covid-free audience.”

HIGHLIGHTS

(10x Platinum, GRAMMY-nominated) Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat performed “Baby I’m Jealous.”

BTS performed from South Korea. It looked like a live performance until they suddenly were wearing different clothes.

The Weeknd dedicated his win for Best Album for R&B to his hero Prince. He later performed with Kenny G.

Doja Cat winning her second award of the night… “Wow! Again? Thank you so much!”

Dan + Shay made their AMA performance debut.

PERFORMANCES

Bell Biv Devoe who made their AMA debut 30 years ago, returned to perform “Do Me,” and “Poison.”

Billie Eilish performed “Therefore I am” socially distanced from her band. The band members were wearing masks.

Megan Thee Stallion world premiered a song from her debut album, Good News.

(5 time AMA winner) Katy Perry, and Darius Rucker swapped lyrics for her song “Only Love.” Just the two of them on stage. Darius also played acoustic guitar.

Lewis Capaldi gave a slowed down performance of “Before You Go.”

Lil Baby made his AMA debut with a live performance of “Emotionally Scarred.”

Justin Bieber sang “Lonely,” and he backed it up with “Holy.” And before the audience stopped clapping Shawn Mendes joined him on stage.

Shawn Mendes returned in the second hour to sing “I Wonder.”

24KGoldn with Iann Dior performed “Mood.”

Dua Lipa performed “Levitating.” At the end of the song… it looked like she was actually levitating.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma world premiered “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

Dan + Shay performed “I Should Probably Go To Bed.”

Machine Gun Kelly, fresh off his #1 album debut performed a medley of his songs and was joined by Travis Barker.

The Weeknd performed a rendition of “In Your Eyes” featuring Kenny G, and the world television premiere of “Save Your Tears.”

WINNERS

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO: Taylor Swift “Cardigan”

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP POP/ROCK: BTS

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Doja Cat

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST: Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST: BTS

FAVORITE SONG – POP ROCK:- Dua Lipa “Don’t Stop Now”

FAVORITE SONG- RAP/HIP-HOP: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B: The Weeknd “Heartless”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN: Karol G and Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE SONG– RAP/HIP-HOP: “WAP” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B: The Weekend

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN: Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY: Dan + Shay

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B – The Weeknd After Hours

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP: Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK: Harry Styles Fine Line

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN: Bad Bunny Las Que No Iban A Salir

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY: Blake Shelton Fully Loaded: God’s Country

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY: Maren Morris

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST SOUL/R&B: Doja Cat

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN: Becky G

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP: Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK: Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B: The Weeknd

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN: Bad Bunny

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP: Juice Wrld

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY: Kane Brown

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP: Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY: Jonas Brothers

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL: Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC: Lady Gaga

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK: Harry Styles Fine Line

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK: Birds of Prey: The Album

BROADCAST SOUND

In clip one, Bad Bunny accepts for Favorite Latin Album for Las Que No Iban A Salir.

["Thank you to the amas for this award. Thank you to all my fans. (Speaking Spanish)."] SOUNDCUE (:19 OC: . . .(Speaking Spanish)

In clip two, Becky G accepts for Favorite Female Latin.

["When it comes to me and the decision I make in my career, I proudly wave both flags, Mexican and American. Like many, many children and grandchildren of immigrants, no matter where they're from, we have learned from the ones before us what sacrifice and hard work looks like. I dedicate this to our immigrant workers, and my parents, my siblings. I love you guys so much. This is just the beginning."] SOUNDCUE (:37 OC: . . .just the beginning.)

In clip three, Dan and Shay accept for Best Country Song.

["I just want to say, music has power to unify us, change lives, and to save the world. To everybody creating art, thank you for what you do. And the fans, thank y'all for everything, man. This is a dream come true. We love you. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (:25 OC: . . .you. Thank you.)

In clip four, Doja Cat singing her acceptance speech for Favorite New Artist.

["And this time I wrote a song about all the people I want to thank because I couldn't remember names. So it went… Yeti, Gordon, Sal, Lydia, mom, Josh, something, something, something, Peter, John, and Joe. Thank you guys so much. I love you. This is insane. And stay safe. And I am just, thank you, I'm out of here. I love you guys so much."] SOUNDCUE (:34 OC: . . .you guys so much.)

In clip five, Megan Thee Stallion accepts for Favorite Rap Hip Hop Song for Wap.

["Thank you, everybody, from me and cardi. We super appreciate this. Thank you to all the people that supported it. Thank you to all the people that supported, all that people that showed love. We super appreciate it. And just thank you, god, thank you, mama, I know you're watching over me. And thank you grandma for watching from home."] SOUNDCUE (:27 OC: . . .watching from home.)

In clip six, Taylor Swift accepting for Artist of the Year.

["Oh, hey, guys. Thank you so much for this. This is a fan voted award, which means so much to me. You guys have been beyond wonderful. All the years of my career, but especially this one, when we've been so far apart, we haven't been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel connected to you. Your reaction to Folklore, I am so lucky. I'm re-recording all my music, and it's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it."] SOUNDCUE (:46 OC: . . .you to hear it.)

In clip seven, The Weeknd accepts for Best Album R and B.

["Last time I received this award, it was given to me by the late, great prince. And, you know, he's the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B. And, yeah, I'd like to dedicate this award to him. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (:19 OC: . . .him. Thank you.)

In clip eight, The Weeknd accepts for Favorite Song R and B for Heartless.

["I love you, too, baby. Thank you. Angelo helped me produce this song. Anton directed such an insane music video. I want to thank them, and all the fans at home watching this right now. And, yeah, that's it. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (:29 OC: . . .that's it. Thank you.)

TL;DR: